Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Laurel city leaders hosting expungement clinics

City of Laurel leaders are trying to help some citizens by hosting expungement clinics.
City of Laurel leaders are trying to help some citizens by hosting expungement clinics.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - City of Laurel leaders are trying to help citizens regain some of their civic rights.

Councilwomen Grace Amos from Ward 6 and Shirley Keys-Jordan from Ward 7 are hosting expungement clinics each quarter.

“This past Saturday we held our second clinic,” Amos said. “It is growing in numbers. We are excited about helping people clean up their records.”

The clinics are held in partnership with the Mississippi Center for Justice. Attorneys offer free legal advice to those either accused or convicted of certain felony or misdemeanor crimes.

“We basically just help people throughout the day get their documentation prepared for expungement,” said Mississippi Center for Justice Staff Attorney Charity Bruce. “We draft the petitions and the orders, we go through we make sure everything reads well, we make sure that we have the most accurate documentation from the courthouses to reflect the charge that they’re trying to get expunged.”

We’re told six felonies and nearly all misdemeanor charges qualify for expungement under certain circumstances.

“Those six felonies can include false pretenses, bad check offenses, uttering forgery... possession, things of that nature like non-violent crimes... Any misdemeanor except a DUI,” Bruce said.

Amos says helping people expunge their records is crucial.

“It’s important because it instills pride back into people that have lost their rights... not only their voting rights, their housing, grants for education, hunting privileges... So, it just instills a lot of pride back into individuals that want to make a change in their lives,” Amos said.

The next expungement clinic will be in February. For more information on the expungement process, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Hallmark's movie shot in Mississippi makes its debut.
Hallmark movie shot in Mississippi makes its debut
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
An overturned log truck is causing traffic delays on U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg.
Log truck overturns on Hwy. 49 in Hattiesburg
David Keyes (left) and Cristen Horne (right)
Chase through Covington, Jones counties ends with 2 arrests

Latest News

PCSD giving away boxes of food for holiday season.
Perry Co. School District set to give out food boxes on Thursday
Work begins on the Lamar County fire training facility.
Work begins on Lamar County fire training facility
$850,000 complex funded by the state and county
Work begins on Lamar County fire training facility
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Rex - 11/16
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Rex - 11/16