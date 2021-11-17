La. man arrested in Miss. for trafficking missing child from Texas

McCOMB Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies in Pike County arrested a Lousiana man for trafficking a missing child from Texas.

James Joseph Thibo of Layfayette, Louisiana, is charged with procuring prostitution and possessing a controlled substance.

A tip led investigators to the Days Inn in McComb, where agents say they found a missing juvenile from Texas.

The child had been missing more than one year, deputies say.

If anyone has information on human trafficking, please call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767 or anonymously to Crimestoppers at 888-755-8810.

Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Mississipi Bureau of Narcotics, and Mississippi Bureau of Investigations made the arrest.

