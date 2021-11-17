Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

La. man arrested in Miss. for trafficking missing child from Texas

James Joseph Thibo
James Joseph Thibo(Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McCOMB Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies in Pike County arrested a Lousiana man for trafficking a missing child from Texas.

James Joseph Thibo of Layfayette, Louisiana, is charged with procuring prostitution and possessing a controlled substance.

A tip led investigators to the Days Inn in McComb, where agents say they found a missing juvenile from Texas.

The child had been missing more than one year, deputies say.

If anyone has information on human trafficking, please call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767 or anonymously to Crimestoppers at 888-755-8810.

Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Mississipi Bureau of Narcotics, and Mississippi Bureau of Investigations made the arrest.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi’s first execution since 2012 expected to happen without delay
Mississippi’s first execution since 2012 expected to happen without delay
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Governor, AG have ‘no intention’ of stopping execution
FILE
Favre Enterprises, Brett Dibiase and other cases sent to attorney general by auditor

Latest News

Crews will be burning along Forest Service Roads 202 and 218.
Prescribed burn set for Jones County on Wednesday
A Marion County resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud following an investigation conducted...
SNAP fraud investigation leads to arrest in Marion County
Patrick's Forecast 11/17
Patrick's Wednesday AM Forecast 11/17
Ty Jones
Player of the Week: Bay Springs RB Ty Jones