Hub City restaurant hosts massive Thanksgiving dinner event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Helping the community. That is the goal of one local Hattiesburg restaurant.

On Tuesday, Marco’s Chicken and Waffles held a massive feeding event.

Restaurant owners Marco and Mae Baker woke up with one thing on their minds: Feeding 1,000 people.

“I come here to support Marco’s Chicken and Waffles. They are great entrepreneurs. They’ve always had the mind to serve the community and be a blessing to whoever they can,” says Pastor Paul Beard.

Beard is based out of Hammond, La. He leads the church home of the Baker’s and drove to Hattiesburg to lend a helping hand.

“When they told us they were feeding the community today, my wife and I decided to drive over and be a part of this awesome occasion,” says Beard.

Artis Alexis lives in Hattiesburg. When he heard about the free food, he decided to stop by and show his support.

“Thankful because it’s plenty of people out here that really need that. A lot of people aren’t going to have a good Thanksgiving. So, for people to give back to the folks for this, I appreciate that, and I know they do too,” says Alexis.

Beard says that this type of event can have a major impact on the people in the community.

“It means so much because so many people are in need, especially in a time like this. Giving back is everything. I appreciate God for Marco’s Chicken and Waffle because they grew up in the community, so they understand what it means to be in the community and be in need,” says Beard.

Marco and Mae Baker said they will continue to give to their community. After they finish with today, they’ll start planning for a Christmas bike giveaway.

