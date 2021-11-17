Win Stuff
Hattiesburg hosts recycling drive as part of America Recycles Day

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In Hattiesburg, recycling is a community value, and on Tuesday, Nov. 16, the city of hosted a recycling drive at Kamper Park.

This was part of National Recycling Day which was observed on Monday and during the week. Cities and communities across the country hosted special events to bring awareness about the importance of recycling.

This event gave residents an opportunity to dispose of unwanted paper, aluminum, plastic, electronics and other non-hazardous items in an environmentally safe manner.

Crews from the city’s Public Works Department were on hand to help unload the items from the vehicles.

Nkrumah Frazier is the sustainability officer with the City of Hattiesburg, and he has a passion for nature, wildlife and clean communities.

Frazier said that recycling helps protect and reduce the impact we have on our environment.

“I really enjoy doing things that help the environment and it really brings joy and pleasure to my heart to see other people like me just as passionate about recycling and taking care of the environment as I am,” Frasier said.

In January 2015, Frasier was hired by Hattiesburg to manage the city’s curbside recycling program and brings with him a vision of educating the public about the benefits of recycling.

“Things that don’t get recycled obviously end up in a landfill, nobody wants a landfill in their back yard, so the more we can divert from the landfill, means the more places we have in our communities for healthy activities.”

In Hattiesburg, for an additional $6 a month on a water bill, residents will receive a blue rolling cart and a welcome kit.

Those who are interested in recycling can go to the city’s website for more information: https://www.hattiesburgms.com

According to a recent Yale University/EPA study, the U.S. recycles less than 22 percent of its discarded materials.

When U.S. recycling levels reach 75 percent it will be the environmental and CO2 equivalent of removing 55 million cars from U.S. roads each year.

