Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Fear not! Christmas tree shortage probably won’t affect Mississippi

By Holly Emery
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A national Christmas tree shortage may not impact Mississippi as much as some think.

Across the country, there are shortages in almost everything. However, folks are going to to have one less shortage to worry about this Christmas season - Christmas trees.

While there is limited supply nationally, local tree farmers in Mississippi aren’t seeing the same shortage.

“We do not have a shortage,” said Don Kazery who has a Christmas tree farmer in Jackson. “We have been fortunate to have some nice trees.”

He says his farm actually saw an increase in stock compared to years past.

Kazery explained there are obstacles each year that could cause more trees to die, including freezing weather, deer, and bugs.

However, Mississippi has only seen weather impact a little recently.

“Overall on our trees, thank goodness we’ve tried to buy a little more than I need to allow for things with weather, deer, disease, things like that,” he said.

Kazery says there is a Christmas tree shortage in pre-cut trees - those are the ones that are being shipped in. It’s not trees that are at your local tree farmer.

“I’m thinking that there are some that are still on ships that won’t make in because of the issues with labor and things like that. "

And it’s not just Kazery’s farm. Kazery says other local Christmas tree farmers with uncut trees still have plenty in stock and are ready for the holiday season.

“As far as to get your tree, it’s always better if you can see and you know what you get. We have some varieties that will definitely hold well past Christmas.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Mississippi’s first execution since 2012 expected to happen without delay
Mississippi’s first execution since 2012 expected to happen without delay
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Governor, AG have ‘no intention’ of stopping execution
FILE
Favre Enterprises, Brett Dibiase and other cases sent to attorney general by auditor

Latest News

A Marion County resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud following an investigation conducted...
SNAP fraud investigation leads to arrest in Marion County
Patrick's Forecast 11/17
Patrick's Wednesday AM Forecast 11/17
Ty Jones
Player of the Week: Bay Springs RB Ty Jones
Ty Jones
Player of the Week: Bay Springs RB Ty Jones
6pm Headlines 11/16
6pm Headlines 11/16