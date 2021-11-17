2 people sentenced in 2020 Laurel motel murder case

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Earlier this month, two people pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a murder that happened at a motel in Laurel in 2020.

According to a sentencing order retrieved from the Jones County Circuit Court, Steven R. Thornton, Jr. pleaded guilty to a count of manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a felon. His hearing was held on Nov. 2 at the Second Judicial District of Jones County.

According to the order, Thornton was sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter, which is to be served in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Thornton was also sentenced to up to 10 years for possession of a firearm by a felon, which included five years to be served in full-time custody and the remaining time suspended on probation.

Thornton was also ordered to pay $427.50 and a fine of $1,000 to the court. He is to reimburse Jones County for the use of a public defender for $1,000. Restitution is also due in the total amount of $6,570.

Amanda Landrum also pleaded guilty to a count of accessories after the fact to murder, according to a sentencing order. Her hearing was also held on Nov. 2 at the Second Judicial District of Jones County.

According to the order, Landrum was sentenced to up to 12 years in prison. She is to serve at least eight years in the custody of the MDOC and the remaining time on probation.

Landrum is also ordered to pay $427.50 for court costs and a fine of $250. She is also to reimburse Jones County for the services of a public defender for $1,000.

Both individuals were charged in the murder investigation of Tahiem L. Quinn, 23, of Laurel, who suffered from a single gunshot wound in late September of 2020.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.