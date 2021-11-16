Work begins on Lamar County fire training facility

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A state-of-the-art fire and emergency training facility is finally coming to Lamar County.

The state legislature committed funding in the 2020 session. The board of supervisors invested in the $850,000 project as well, and construction is now underway. The initial estimated cost was $600,000 but the county has raised the price in the past year.

In Lamar County, Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill says the majority of firefighters are volunteers, with some paid career positions. He says he’s thankful state lawmakers and county officials are investing in the county’s firefighter force.

“They appreciate what our volunteer firefighters and career firefighter do on a regular basis. And they recognize the importance of having a facility that they can hone their skills at and make sure we’re providing the best possible service to the county that we live in,” Hill says.

Hill specifically thanked State Senator and Lamar County resident John Polk for his work at the state level to secure funding. The state is providing $300,000 and the county is providing the other $550,000. Board Administrator Jody Waites says it’s a worthwhile investment.

“Having them trained and able to respond would better enable us to save lives and also protect your property which keeps your insurance rates lower, so from a financial standpoint, it’s a benefit to the homeowners,” explains Waites.

The facility will be four stories tall in one section and one story in another to offer a variety of training areas.

“They can practice search and rescue, in smoke condition and heat condition. It does have a live-fire component where they can actually practice burning fire putting the fire out. Rope rescue, technical rescue, confined space rescue. It’s got a long list of things that they’ll be able to do. Actually, fire is a very small part of what this facility is going to be able to do for our firefighters,” says Hill.

County leaders believe it is important to have resources right at home, where firefighters can stay on top of their skills, participating in training exercises as often as needed.

“Protecting lives and property is a big deal and these firefighters are the first responders. When there’s trouble in the county, be it vehicle accidents or fire at your house,” says Waites.

In the past and until the project is complete, Lamar County firefighters have had training exercises at the state fire academy in Jackson. The new facility will be in Purvis behind the Emergency Operations Center. Officials say it will be an asset to not only Lamar County, but surrounding cities’ fire departments who will be welcome to attend training events in the future.

The facility is expected to be finished in the first few months of 2022.

