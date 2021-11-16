West Lamar Water issues boil water notice

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - About 100 West Lamar Water customers are now under a boil water notice.

The notice, which was issued Tuesday, affects customers on Power Lane, Titus Boulevard and those north of Highway 98 from Cole Road to Baracuda Drive.

West Lamar Water issued the notice due to an emergency repair.

This notice will be in effect until all samples are approved.

Residents are asked to boil water that they use for human consumption for at least one minute when service is restored.

