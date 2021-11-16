Warm and sunny today with a few showers on Thursday.

We’re starting off your morning with clear skies and temps in the upper 40s. Today will be sunny and warm this afternoon with highs topping out into the low 70s. Temperatures will fall into the 50s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 40s.

Wednesday will be nice and warm. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy as clouds move in during the afternoon hours.

A front will move through on Thursday, giving us a chance of a few showers. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Friday and this weekend will be sunny and cooler. Highs will top out into the low to mid 60s.

Another front will move through next Monday, giving us another chance of scattered t-storms.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.