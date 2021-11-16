Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Teachers give their lesson plans for potential pay raise

$3,300 over a three-year span is the potential raise for state teachers and a piece of the...
$3,300 over a three-year span is the potential raise for state teachers and a piece of the upcoming state budget that Gov. Tate Reeves wants lawmakers to approve.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) -$3,300 over a three-year span is the potential raise for state teachers and a piece of the upcoming state budget that Gov. Tate Reeves wants lawmakers to approve.

Brandy Zink is teacher of the Year for the Long Beach School District. She’s been on the job 17 years and currently works at Long Beach High School.

“I teach Teacher Academy, so here I am trying to get kids to major in education and to go out and be a teacher, and they ask about the money. It’s real, it’s a very big concern for them,” Zink said. “Nobody here’s doing it for the money. So when I hear raise, I think yes, but in my brain, I just know to put my blinders up and focus on the kids.”

The proposed budget for Reeves includes that three-year raise that would bring the state’s average teacher salary up from 37th in the nation to 21st.

Long Beach Middle School Principal Johanna Hughey is the district’s Administrator of the Year and a former math teacher who’s also seen teacher pay raises come and go.

“On paper, it looks great, and anytime you hear teacher pay raise, you want to cheer,” Hughey said. “But when you do the math, it equals approximately $6.95 a day. We’re making progress in that direction, but I’d like to see more done for our teachers.”

While they say $3,300 over three years really isn’t a lot of money, they say that increase could help keep teachers closer to home.

“We have to maintain a competitive edge,” said Kelliegh Broussard, the district’s executive director of curriculum and instruction. “The narrative has to advance to say that we’re competitive at a regional, as well as a national level.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Hallmark's movie shot in Mississippi makes its debut.
Hallmark movie shot in Mississippi makes its debut
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
An overturned log truck is causing traffic delays on U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg.
Log truck overturns on Hwy. 49 in Hattiesburg
David Keyes (left) and Cristen Horne (right)
Chase through Covington, Jones counties ends with 2 arrests

Latest News

According to HPD, Townsend shattered a window on the vehicle to gain entry and obtain valuables...
Hattiesburg man arrested for multiple auto burglaries, credit card fraud cases
After graduating from Mississippi State University, Collins focused on being a coach and...
Former Southern Miss football coach, Laurel native Bobby Collins passes away
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 509,717...
MSDH: 442 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths reported on Tuesday in Miss.
The notice, which was issued Tuesday, affects customers on Power Lane, Titus Boulevard and...
West Lamar Water issues boil water notice