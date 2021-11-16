Perry Co. School District set to give out food boxes on Thursday

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County School District is giving away free boxes of non-perishable food items this Thursday, Nov. 18.

The boxes will have a wide array of snacks for a well-balanced diet.

With a majority of the students in the district qualifying for free or reduced lunch, the district members realize how big of a need this could be this holiday season.

“All of the families that have participated in years past were very appreciative of the food,” said Assistant Superintendent Jasmine Smith. “We want to make sure we are providing our students with the opportunity to still receive healthy well-balanced snacks.”

The boxes will be given out at Perry Central High School between 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

