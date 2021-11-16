MSDH: 442 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths reported on Tuesday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Tuesday that more than 400 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

MSDH said Tuesday that 442 new coronavirus cases had been reported as of Monday.

Twelve new deaths were also reported with two deaths happening between Nov. 12 and Nov. 13. Ten death was recorded between Sept. 26 and Nov. 10 from death certificates.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 509,717 and 10,215, respectively.

Around 119 new cases and six deaths were reported in the Pine Belt since Sunday. Three deaths in Forrest County, two deaths in Jones County and one death in Marion County were reported.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 56,805 COVID-19 cases and 1,043 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,309 cases, 95 deaths

Forrest: 13,668 cases, 258 deaths

Jasper: 3,391 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 14,031 cases, 246 deaths

Lamar: 10,606 cases, 140 deaths

Marion: 4,254 cases, 110 deaths

Perry: 2,123 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,423 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH last reported 495,127 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,125,035 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,396,264 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

