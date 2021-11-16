Win Stuff
Laurel teen named finalist for prestigious scholarship

Local teen named finalist in national scholarship program.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel homeschooled senior is a finalist in a prestigious nationwide college scholarship program.

Sophie Stewart found out she was named a finalist for the 2021 QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship last month. We’re told she’s one of about 6,300 students selected from a pool of over 16,500 applicants.

“I was so excited,” Sophie said. “It was Oct. 19 and I kept on refreshing my portal for my account and it was before the email actually went out to the students. I kept on refreshing it because I felt like it was going to happen soon. And it popped up and I was just... I don’t even remember everything I was just so excited. I want to say I almost started crying but I was so excited.”

QuestBridge National College Match is a program helping match high-achieving students to prestigious schools for full-ride scholarships.

Sophie says the application process was rigorous but rewarding.

“It is a lot. It’s really overwhelming especially when you’re... you already feel like, ‘What am I doing applying to these schools,?’” Sophie said. “There were multiple recommendation letters. You know, the ACT/SAT was optional, but, you know it still feels like it’s part of the process. I wrote at least 20 essays that were 200 words to 800 words long for these schools and for QuestBridge. So, it was really intimidating, but there’s a really nice community with QuestBridge that they help each other out.”

Sophie applied to Princeton, Brown and Barnard College which is part of Columbia University. She’ll find out if she is matched to a school on Dec. 1.

