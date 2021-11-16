Jones County emergency agencies respond to vehicle rollover in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple Jones County emergency agencies responded to a vehicle rollover in Laurel Monday evening.

According to Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner, the rollover happened on Lowe Road around 3 p.m., when a vehicle left the roadway and flipped into a yard.

Sharon and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments responded to help with emergency medical treatment and traffic control.

Bumgardner said two people went to the emergency room with minor injuries, and a third person declined transport.

Emserv Ambulance Service and Jones County Sheriff’s Department were also on the scene.

