JCSD requests funds to help get drugs off the streets

By Caroline Wood
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A local law enforcement agency is working to help in the fight against drugs.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin requested $3,000 from the Jones County Board of Supervisors during its meeting Monday.

We’re told the funds are used as “drug buy” money. Sheriff’s department officials say the funds help in undercover counter-drug operations and help create cases for the narcotics department.

“We use it to purchase illegal narcotics off the streets to build a case for sell to try and get some of these people out these communities,” Berlin said.

Berlin says the department asks the board for these funds about every two to three months to help in the effort against drugs.

