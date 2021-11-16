Win Stuff
JCSD provides tips to prevent holiday thefts

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is reminding residents to stay vigilant during the...
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is reminding residents to stay vigilant during the upcoming holiday season.(WAVE 3 News)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The season of giving can also become the season of stealing if you are not careful.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is reminding residents to stay vigilant during the upcoming holiday season.

“We normally see a rise in larcenies and burglaries between Thanksgiving and Christmas in Jones County,” said JCSD Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall. “Some of these incidents are crimes of opportunity where thieves can see gift packages in vehicles, observe package deliveries on front porches and recreational vehicles, lawnmowers and utility trailers located in plain sight.”

Sumrall advises residents to keep the following tips:

  • Secure your personal property
  • Don’t leave valuables in vehicles
  • If you are going holiday shopping, put gifts in the trunk of your vehicles or make them hard to see in vehicles such as SUVs.
  • Security cameras are also recommended for your home and business

The JCSD also said the public can help investigators by having photos and VIN numbers of their property and security cameras in case their property becomes stolen.

“We solve a large number of larcenies and burglaries here in Jones County, however, becoming a victim of a property crime is disturbing and can steal your sense of security,” said Sumrall.

