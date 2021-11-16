Win Stuff
Holiday pop-up murals in downtown Hattiesburg

There are two new murals for people to pose next to in the Hub City
The murals can be seen downtown on Main Street near the Pocket Museum.
By Mia Monet
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Holiday cheer is finally here, and the Hub City is celebrating with two new holiday-themed murals.

“We decided that it was time to add some holiday cheer. So while these two murals are not permanent, they will be here throughout the holiday season to serve as backdrops for people who are visiting downtown Hattiesburg for the holidays,” said Hattiesburg Alliance of Public Arts Director Kristen Brock.

Both murals will be taken down when the holiday season is over.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

