Hattiesburg man arrested for multiple auto burglaries, credit card fraud cases

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested in connection to multiple auto burglaries and multiple credit card fraud cases.

The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Robert Townsend, 45, on Highway 49 Tuesday around 12:15 p.m.

Townsend has been charged in connection to the following incidents:

Credit Card Fraud- Nov. 8, 2021, on Highway 49

Auto Burglary- Nov. 8, 2021, along Thomson Park

Credit Card Fraud- Nov. 13, 2021, on U.S. Highway 98

Auto Burglary- Nov. 13, 2021, on Sullivan Kilrain Road

Credit card Fraud- Nov. 13, 2021, on Highway 49

Auto Burglary- Nov. 13, 2021, on Plaza Drive

Townsend was charged with three counts of auto burglary and three counts of credit card fraud.

According to HPD, Townsend shattered a window on the vehicle to gain entry and obtain valuables for each of the auto burglaries that happened.

He is also wanted by Forrest County, Lamar County, Covington County and Petal in connection to crimes in their jurisdictions, said HPD.

Townsend was booked into the Forrest County Jail. He also has additional charges pending in multiple ongoing investigations.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.