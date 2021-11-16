Win Stuff
Hattiesburg man arrested for multiple auto burglaries, credit card fraud cases

According to HPD, Townsend shattered a window on the vehicle to gain entry and obtain valuables...
According to HPD, Townsend shattered a window on the vehicle to gain entry and obtain valuables for each of the auto burglaries that happened.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested in connection to multiple auto burglaries and multiple credit card fraud cases.

The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Robert Townsend, 45, on Highway 49 Tuesday around 12:15 p.m.

Townsend has been charged in connection to the following incidents:

  • Credit Card Fraud- Nov. 8, 2021, on Highway 49
  • Auto Burglary- Nov. 8, 2021, along Thomson Park
  • Credit Card Fraud- Nov. 13, 2021, on U.S. Highway 98
  • Auto Burglary- Nov. 13, 2021, on Sullivan Kilrain Road
  • Credit card Fraud- Nov. 13, 2021, on Highway 49
  • Auto Burglary- Nov. 13, 2021, on Plaza Drive

Townsend was charged with three counts of auto burglary and three counts of credit card fraud.

According to HPD, Townsend shattered a window on the vehicle to gain entry and obtain valuables for each of the auto burglaries that happened.

He is also wanted by Forrest County, Lamar County, Covington County and Petal in connection to crimes in their jurisdictions, said HPD.

Townsend was booked into the Forrest County Jail. He also has additional charges pending in multiple ongoing investigations.

