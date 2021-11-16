Hattiesburg hosts city redistricting public forums in each ward

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg council members want to hear from voters.

The city is planning on redistricting, or redrawing ward lines, based on census data. A redistricting analysis is required every ten years when census information comes out.

Carter Carroll, President of the Hattiesburg City Council and longtime Ward 3 Councilman, says council members have each met with a consultant to go over numbers, neighborhoods and redistricting maps.

The council is working with Chris Watson of Bridge & Watson urban development and city planning.

“We have to change some of the wards to either increase their population or decrease their population because the purpose of redistricting is to make each ward equal in population numbers. One man one vote,” explains Carroll.

Carroll says the council has worked with Bridge & Watson for the past 20 years on redistricting and annexation projects. He says the first step of the redistricting process is to create proposals, and right now, the council has two options.

“He’s got two suggestions, two plans for us. Now it’s time for us to take it to the public. It is extremely important that we hear from the public because, after all, this is their government. And we need to have their feedback so that we can properly create the wards that the public needs and desires. They can even come up with their own proposals. So if a group or an individual wants to create their own plan, they can present it at one of our meetings,” says Carroll.

There will be presentations of the plans at public hearings in each ward during November. You can find the schedule for each ward hearing here.

Forrest County NAACP President Clarence Magee encourages people to go.

“That’s the way you have of engaging is by showing up to meetings. You have the vote. You have the right to show up. You have the right to stand up. You have the right to speak out,” says Magee.

Magee says he wants to see lines drawn based on natural neighborhood barriers and long-time population dynamics. He believes if enough people attend the meetings with plans and input, representative maps can be made.

“We experienced the redistricting 10 years ago, 20 years ago, and it was always done in such a fashion that there was gerrymandering and or packing that denied the access for people of color to have full representation - equal representation. So our concern then is about fairness,” says Magee.

Magee says redistricting directly impacts every resident and it’s important to stand up for your neighborhood to see fair changes made and grow with the data each decade.

“In the redistricting 10 years ago, we had an alternative plan from the black community. They saw it, they still went with what they had 20 years prior to that. So I’m trusting and I’m hoping that we’ve moved from those dark days to a much brighter side of people with everybody having access, access, and equal representation,” explains Magee.

Carroll says each presentation will have the same information and go into detail about the population, ethnic makeup and proposed new lines in each ward.

If you can’t attend the one in your ward, feel free to go to any other meeting with your questions or proposal. Written comments related to the redistricting plan will be accepted until Dec. 10, 2021, at 5 p.m. Comments can be mailed to Hattiesburg City Hall at Council Office, P.O. Box 1898, Hattiesburg, MS 39403-1898 or emailed to council@hattiesburgms.com.

If you have any questions you can contact the City Council Office at (601) 545-4551 or email at council@hattiesburgms.com.

