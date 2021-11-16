Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Google Cloud outage reported, impacting other apps

Having problems with your apps? It may be because it needs Google Cloud to operate.
Having problems with your apps? It may be because it needs Google Cloud to operate.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Having problems with your apps? It may be because it needs Google Cloud to operate.

Google Cloud is reporting issues, Google reported on its status dashboard, though the engineering team who is investigating the outage and said the issue is partially resolved.

Still, customers may encounter 404 errors when accessing web pages.

Downdetector was detecting a lot of issues across the internet with apps that rely on Google Cloud, including Snapchat, Nest, Spotify, Discord and, of course, Google.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Hallmark's movie shot in Mississippi makes its debut.
Hallmark movie shot in Mississippi makes its debut
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
An overturned log truck is causing traffic delays on U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg.
Log truck overturns on Hwy. 49 in Hattiesburg
David Keyes (left) and Cristen Horne (right)
Chase through Covington, Jones counties ends with 2 arrests

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for missing Tennessee 3-year-old Noah Clare. He is believed...
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old from Tennessee
In an unusual move, Kyle Rittenhouse, the defendant, was able to draw his jurors Tuesday before...
Jury begins deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Lottery may determine whether federal vaccine mandate is thrown out
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is reminding residents to stay vigilant during the...
JCSD provides tips to prevent holiday thefts