Gas prices could affect how people travel this holiday season

The increased gas prices could possibly have people questioning should they drive or fly.
By Mia Monet
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG-LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Between Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, traveling at the end of the year is a must for some people. But this year gas prices have increased to almost $3 a gallon.

Gas prices like that can make people question: “Should I drive, or should I fly?”

“Holiday travel used to be, before our kids moved, to Fort Myers, Fl., and then to Atlanta,” says North Carolina resident Roxanne Cox.

Cox’s in town on business. However, she is no stranger to traveling during the holidays.

“The holiday season, now that our kids and grandkids have moved nearby, is by car. But normally, my family members all live in Canada,” says Cox.

Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport Executive Director Tom Heanue says the prices have caused a lot of people to reconsider travel plans.

“When gas was cheap and the tickets were cheap to go to Houston, I think, you know, it was a no brainer you could maybe drive. Now the gas price has gone up and the ticket price is probably comparable. I think the opportunity for people to fly is there, to the closer destinations,” says Heanue.

Although Cox is a frequent flyer, it’s not because of the gas prices.

“It’s better for me to fly somewhere, change planes, walk around. It wasn’t a gas problem, and I have a ton of air miles, so that’s a huge perk for me, I want to use the air miles,” says Heanue.

Whether you decide to fly or drive, you should make your choices soon before all of the holiday flights fill up.

