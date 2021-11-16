Win Stuff
Forrest County Board continues supporting local arts organizations

Board members talked about the events they liked from each and agreed arts and music are important for the county to invest in.(WDAM)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - In a regular meeting Monday morning, the Forrest County Board of Supervisors heard presentations from the Hattiesburg Arts Council and the Hattiesburg Concert Association.

The board decided to continue its monetary support for both organizations.

The county will contribute $20,000 to the arts center. That is $5,000 more than their contribution last year.

The county did not make a payment to the Concert Association last year and decided to restore their full funding of $10,000 to support the organization.

Board members talked about the events they liked from each and agreed arts and music are important for the county to invest in.

