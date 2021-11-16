FCSO needs help identifying convenience store wallet thief

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who stole someone’s wallet at a convenience store in the Glendale community.

According to FCSO Public Information Officer Michael Pol, the theft took place at T&D Mini Mart on Wednesday, Nov. 10, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Pol says the suspect picked up a wallet containing cash and other personal items after it accidentally fell on the floor from the customer in front of the suspect.

The suspect placed the wallet in his hoodie pocket and left the store.

Anyone who has information on the identity of the person, contact the FCSO at (601) 544-7800 and request to speak to an investigator, or you may call the Metro Crime Stoppers Hotline at (601) 582-STOP (7867) for Forrest and Lamar Counties or email them at crimestopperlady@comcast.net. Anonymous tips can be sent to p3tips.com.

