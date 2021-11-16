Win Stuff
Does TikTok owe you money? App details $92M settlement

The lawsuit cites both federal law and Illinois law that allows plaintiffs to seek money when their data is harvested without consent.
The lawsuit cites both federal law and Illinois law that allows plaintiffs to seek money when their data is harvested without consent.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(CNN) - People who have been using TikTok since before September could be entitled to money from a class-action lawsuit against the company.

TikTok has disclosed a $92 million settlement proposal from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

It comes from a federal lawsuit claiming TikTok illegally collected and used personal data from its users.

The lawsuit cites both federal law and Illinois law that allows plaintiffs to seek money when their data is harvested without consent.

You don’t have to live in Illinois to claim your share of the settlement, but that state’s residents could get up to six times more money.

People who think they are impacted can file claims on tiktokdataprivacysettlement.com.

Don’t be surprised if your piece of the pie is tiny. A recent Pew Research study shows 48% of 18-29-year-olds say they use the video sharing app.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

