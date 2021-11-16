Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Deer captured inside Louisiana hospital, later euthanized due to injuries

By Lester Duhé and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Workers spent part of Monday afternoon on the hunt for a deer that made its way inside Baton Rouge’s largest hospital.

“A deer entered the main hospital entrance around 2:15 p.m. and proceeded up the escalator to the second floor. The deer was captured near the elevators at the top of the escalators. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is on the way,” a hospital spokesperson said.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department responded promptly to help remove the animal.

Patient care has not been interrupted and the area is being thoroughly sanitized.

It is believed that the deer may have wandered in from a nearby creek.

According to LDWF, the deer was hit by a car on the street before running into the hospital.

The deer was seen with blood coming out of its mouth before it entered the hospital.

The deer was euthanized at the LDWF facility.

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
Hallmark's movie shot in Mississippi makes its debut.
Hallmark movie shot in Mississippi makes its debut
HPD said deadly gunshot was self-inflicted.
HPD: Deadly gunshot appeared self-inflicted
Hattiesburg police are seeking Bert Terrell Bell, 50, Hattiesburg on a warrant charging him...
HPD seeks Hub City man who is suspected of shooting his wife
An overturned log truck is causing traffic delays on U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg.
Log truck overturns on Hwy. 49 in Hattiesburg

Latest News

Four USM teams entering playoffs in Fall of 2021.
Two USM Esports teams go undefeated, two more joining playoffs
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vice President Joe Biden walk down the red carpet on...
Biden and Xi meet virtually as US-China chasm widens
The defense team for Kyle Rittenhouse focuses on technical witnesses as the end of trial nears.
EXPLAINER: What charges does Kyle Rittenhouse face?
Law enforcement officials survey the scene of a shooting in which six teenagers were injured in...
6 teenagers injured in drive-by shooting near Colorado high school
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is working to get drugs off the streets.
JCSD requests funds to help get drugs off the streets