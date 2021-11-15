Warmer weather ahead, but remember: Respect the Fall

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening everyone!

It is going to be chilly in the Pine Belt again overnight, with clear skies and low temperatures in the lower 40s.

Monday will be sunny, with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

By Tuesday, a slightly warm air mass will build into the area with sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s and lows in the mid-50s by Wednesday morning.

During the day on Wednesday, look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

By Thursday, a cold front will approach the area with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s. There is a 40 percent chance for showers during the day as well.

Lows will drop back into the mid-40s Friday morning, with sunny skies expected Friday afternoon.Highs should fall in the upper 60s.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Saturday, with lows in the lower 40s and highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.