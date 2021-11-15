Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Warmer weather ahead, but remember: Respect the Fall

By Rex Thompson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening everyone!

It is going to be chilly in the Pine Belt again overnight, with clear skies and low temperatures in the lower 40s.

Monday will be sunny, with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

By Tuesday, a slightly warm air mass will build into the area with sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s and lows in the mid-50s by Wednesday morning.

During the day on Wednesday, look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

By Thursday, a cold front will approach the area with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s. There is a 40 percent chance for showers during the day as well.

Lows will drop back into the mid-40s Friday morning, with sunny skies expected Friday afternoon.Highs should fall in the upper 60s.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Saturday, with lows in the lower 40s and highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
During the arrest, officers seized two handguns, almost more than 14 pounds of marijuana and...
Handguns and large amounts of marijuana, cash seized in Hub City drug bust
HPD said deadly gunshot was self-inflicted.
HPD: Deadly gunshot appeared self-inflicted
Nurse Marta Fernandez speaks with other nurses at the COVID-19 ward at the hospital del Mar in...
Mississippi’s county OKs COVID bonus for essential workers
Hattiesburg police are seeking Bert Terrell Bell, 50, Hattiesburg on a warrant charging him...
HPD seeks Hub City man who is suspected of shooting his wife

Latest News

Merit Health Wesley staff surprised their co-worker for her 50th birthday.
Hospital employees surprise co-worker with new car
Co-worker surprised with new car
Co-worker surprised with new car
WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson delivers the weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
Warmer weather ahead
The Laurel Police Department will stage its 7th annual "Fill-A-Truck" food drive, a tradition...
LPD’s 7th annual ‘Fill-A-Truck” honors Stewart’s legacy