Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

WANTED: Woman accused of biting officer’s ear off after bar fight in Louisiana

Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off after a bar...
Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off after a bar fight in Houma.(HPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman wanted for biting a large portion of an officer’s ear completely off.

According to the Houma Police Department, several women were fighting in the parking lot of Joni B’s Bar on Howard Avenue just after midnight on Nov. 12.

During the altercation, Michelle Smith, 36, allegedly bit “a large portion of the right ear completely off” of a responding officer. She fled the scene before she could be arrested.

Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off after a bar...
Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off after a bar fight in Houma.(HPD)

CRIMETRACKER

Houma house party erupts in gunfire; 4 wounded, 2 arrested and more expected

16-year-old severely shot at gas station in Gentilly

Meth found in loaf of bread leads to Lafourche drug bust

The officer is recovering.

A warrant has been issued for Smith on one count of second-degree battery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 985-873-6371 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
Hallmark's movie shot in Mississippi makes its debut.
Hallmark movie shot in Mississippi makes its debut
HPD said deadly gunshot was self-inflicted.
HPD: Deadly gunshot appeared self-inflicted
Hattiesburg police are seeking Bert Terrell Bell, 50, Hattiesburg on a warrant charging him...
HPD seeks Hub City man who is suspected of shooting his wife
An overturned log truck is causing traffic delays on U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg.
Log truck overturns on Hwy. 49 in Hattiesburg

Latest News

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a bomb threat made against Hattiesburg High...
Juvenile charged in Oct. 6 bomb threat against Hattiesburg High School
Gov. Tate Reeves and Accelerate Mississippi Executive Director, Ryan Miller, will discuss the...
Eliminating income tax, critical race theory included in Gov. Reeves’ 2023 budget proposal
David Keyes (left) and Cristen Horne (right)
Chase through Covington, Jones counties ends with 2 arrests
An overturned log truck is causing traffic delays on U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg.
Log truck overturns on Hwy. 49 in Hattiesburg