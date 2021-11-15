Sunny today with warmer weather to begin your week

We’re starting off your morning with clear skies and temps in the low 40s. Today will be sunny and warm this afternoon with highs topping out into the low 70s. Temperatures will fall into the 50s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 40s.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will be nice and sunny. Highs will be a little warmer with temperatures reaching the mid 70s.

A front will move through on Thursday, giving us a chance of a few showers. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Friday and this weekend will be sunny and cooler. Highs will top out into the mid to upper 60s.

