Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Sunny today with warmer weather to begin your week

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re starting off your morning with clear skies and temps in the low 40s. Today will be sunny and warm this afternoon with highs topping out into the low 70s. Temperatures will fall into the 50s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 40s.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will be nice and sunny. Highs will be a little warmer with temperatures reaching the mid 70s.

A front will move through on Thursday, giving us a chance of a few showers. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Friday and this weekend will be sunny and cooler. Highs will top out into the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
HPD said deadly gunshot was self-inflicted.
HPD: Deadly gunshot appeared self-inflicted
Hattiesburg police are seeking Bert Terrell Bell, 50, Hattiesburg on a warrant charging him...
HPD seeks Hub City man who is suspected of shooting his wife
Hallmark's movie shot in Mississippi makes its debut.
Hallmark movie shot in Mississippi makes its debut
The congregation of Pathway Christian Fellowship Church walks to a new beginning in a new...
Members walk from old church to new church to celebrate opening

Latest News

Patrick's AM Forecast 11/15
Patrick's AM Forecast 11/15
WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson delivers the weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
Warmer weather ahead, but remember: Respect the Fall
WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson delivers the weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
Warmer weather ahead
Patrick's Saturday PM Weather
First freeze of the season expected tonight. Much warmer next week.