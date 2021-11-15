Win Stuff
Murder trial begins for man charged in 2019 Steelman Grocery killing

Jury selection for the trial began on Monday morning in the Circuit Courtroom in Gulfport in...
Jury selection for the trial began on Monday morning in the Circuit Courtroom in Gulfport in the 1st Judicial District of Harrison County.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A murder trial has started for one of the men charged in the murder of Hattiesburg grocery store owner Lisa Nguyen.

Jatyran Tuggle is charged with capital murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the 2019 murder of Nguyen.

Jury selection for the trial began on Monday morning in the Circuit Courtroom in Gulfport in the 1st Judicial District of Harrison County. Judge Robert B. Helfrich will be presiding the trial.

Prosecutors hope to establish evidence to convince the jury that Tuggle knowingly was involved in the store robbery and death of Nguyen and acted as the getaway driver.

The prosecution claims security video taken from the grocery store can put Tuggle’s car tag at the scene of the crime.

The defense plans to show there is not enough evidence to place Tuggle at the scene of the crime. They claim that Tuggle went out with one friend and two other people he did not know. They claim that Tuggle did not commit any crimes.

Witnesses began giving testimonies on Monday afternoon. This included James Nguyen, Lisa’s husband and co-owner of the Steelman Grocery. Other witnesses included people who called 911 and first responders.

None of the witnesses on Monday could provide evidence that Tuggle was at the scene of the crime.

More witness testimonies and evidence are expected to be presented Tuesday in court.

According to the orders filed in Forrest County Circuit Court, the trial was reset due to a surge in COVD-19 cases in Mississippi

Tuggle was arrested in Jackson in July 2019 and charged with capital murder.

Jaquarious “Quay” Randle was also charged and arrested in Jackson around the same time Tuggle was arrested.

Later that month, two more suspects were charged in the murder. Stephon “Doonk” Hart and Christopher “Fat Boy” Tyce were also taken into custody in Jackson.

According to the orders filed in Forrest County Circuit Court, Hart’s trial is set for Nov. 29 in the Circuit Courtroom in Poplarville.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved

