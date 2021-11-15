Win Stuff
Morgan Wallen set to perform in Biloxi this spring

Morgan Wallen is set to perform in Biloxi at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in March 2022.
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Coast Coliseum is set to welcome one of this year’s most popular country music acts to the stage this spring.

Morgan Wallen will be at the Biloxi coliseum on March 3, 2022, accompanied by special guests HARDY and Larry Fleet. Tickets to “The Dangerous Tour” go on sale at 10am Friday, Nov. 19.

Just Announced! Morgan Wallen The Dangerous Tour live with special guest HARDY & Larry Fleet March 3. Grab your tickets starting this Friday, 11/19 at 10am!

Posted by MS Coast Coliseum and Convention Center on Monday, November 15, 2021

The announcement was made on Monday following what was possibly one of Morgan Wallen’s most successful concerts ever. Wallen performed Friday night in front of a sold out show at the fairgrounds in Mobile, Ala. There were a reported 31,000 tickets sold for that show.

“So, listen. I ain’t never sold this many tickets before,” said Wallen near the end of the sold-out show. “I sold - we sold - 31,000 tickets tonight in Mobile, Alabama.”

Posts flooded social media in the days before the concert with people expressing concerns about traffic, security and crowd safety following the tragic incident at the Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas, that left 10 people dead, including a child. The Friday night concert went off without any major issues, though.

Wallen has been largely ostracized from the music industry after being videoed using a racial slur, even being banned from the CMAs last week despite being nominated for album of the year.

Wallen is currently one of the genre’s biggest young stars. His sophomore album, “Dangerous: The Double Album,” spent 11 weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart and set several streaming records. Wallen is also one of the few country acts to score a Top 10 hit on the pop charts, thanks to the success of “7 Summers” and “Wasted on You.”

