Members walk from old church to new church to celebrate opening

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Out with the old and in with the new!

Pathway Christian Fellowship Church celebrated the new building’s opening by walking from the old building to the new church.

The walk was a mile long. Members of the congregation sang hymns and said prayers on their journey to their new home of worship.

Upon arrival, the members of the church held their first full service in their new church.

The church took nearly eight years to be completed.

