Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Members walk from old church to new church to celebrate opening

By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Out with the old and in with the new!

Pathway Christian Fellowship Church celebrated the new building’s opening by walking from the old building to the new church.

The walk was a mile long. Members of the congregation sang hymns and said prayers on their journey to their new home of worship.

Upon arrival, the members of the church held their first full service in their new church.

The church took nearly eight years to be completed.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the arrest, officers seized two handguns, almost more than 14 pounds of marijuana and...
Handguns and large amounts of marijuana, cash seized in Hub City drug bust
Nurse Marta Fernandez speaks with other nurses at the COVID-19 ward at the hospital del Mar in...
Mississippi’s county OKs COVID bonus for essential workers
HPD said deadly gunshot was self-inflicted.
HPD: Deadly gunshot appeared self-inflicted
10 Days, 13 Arrests: Human trafficking operation saves 49 potential victims across Mississippi
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia

Latest News

Three people are set to finish the Positive Vibes Tour, started back in 2018.
Mother of cyclist set to finish cross-country trip in his honor
Ten women compete for the title of Miss USM.
USM holds competition Saturday evening to crown the next Miss USM
Adam Doleac performs at the 5th annual International Festival at St. Fabian Catholic Church...
Hub City native Adam Doleac headlines St. Fabian festival
Earl Reed, assistant Laurel police chief and a trustee of Sweet Hope Baptist Church, hands out...
Laurel church serves early Thanksgiving meals