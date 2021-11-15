Win Stuff
LPD’s 7th annual ‘Fill-A-Truck” honors Stewart’s legacy

The Laurel Police Department will stage its 7th annual "Fill-A-Truck" food drive, a tradition...
The Laurel Police Department will stage its 7th annual "Fill-A-Truck" food drive, a tradition started by its former chief, Tyrone Stewart.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) – Seven years ago, then-Laurel Police Department Chief Tyrone Stewart started an event to help fill a local soup kitchen/food pantry.

That first step has blossomed into the LPD’s annual “Fill-A-Truck” food drive that collects donations for Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry.

The seventh annual collection will take place this weekend, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 19 and Dec. 20.

Another project started in Stewart’s name took its first step this fall, when the Jones College Foundation confirmed that the Chief Tyrone Stewart Memorial Scholarship had been fully endowed after two years of fundraising.

A first scholarship was awarded this fall to a student intending to eventually head into a public service profession.

Stewart passed away in 2019.

