Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Log truck overturns on Hwy. 49 in Hattiesburg

An overturned log truck is causing traffic delays on U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg.
An overturned log truck is causing traffic delays on U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An overturned log truck is causing traffic delays on U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg.

The truck overturned and lost its load in the southbound lanes of the highway at Old Highway 42.

Both southbound lanes of Highway 49 were blocked immediately after the crash, but crews have worked to open one lane back up.

Traffic is still being delayed in the area as cleanup continues.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt when the truck overturned.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
HPD said deadly gunshot was self-inflicted.
HPD: Deadly gunshot appeared self-inflicted
Hattiesburg police are seeking Bert Terrell Bell, 50, Hattiesburg on a warrant charging him...
HPD seeks Hub City man who is suspected of shooting his wife
Hallmark's movie shot in Mississippi makes its debut.
Hallmark movie shot in Mississippi makes its debut
The congregation of Pathway Christian Fellowship Church walks to a new beginning in a new...
Members walk from old church to new church to celebrate opening

Latest News

MDOT crews working on project on I-59 South and Highway 98 East causing heavy traffic.
Drivers should prepare for heavy traffic on I-59 South for remainder of week
Hardy Street site of pedestrian and beautification project
Hardy Street pedestrian and beautification project
Construction began Wednesday October 27th.
Businesses react to Hattiesburg’s downtown roundabout construction
The roadway between U.S. Highway 49 and Park Avenue will be closed in both directions.
Hardy Street temporarily closed for Halloween parade