Log truck overturns on Hwy. 49 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An overturned log truck is causing traffic delays on U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg.

The truck overturned and lost its load in the southbound lanes of the highway at Old Highway 42.

Both southbound lanes of Highway 49 were blocked immediately after the crash, but crews have worked to open one lane back up.

Traffic is still being delayed in the area as cleanup continues.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt when the truck overturned.

