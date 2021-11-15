LFD responds to single-story house fire Sunday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters in Laurel responded to a house fire Sunday evening.

According to Laurel Fire Department Chief Leo Brown, the department received a call about a structure fire at 2020 Airport Drive around 6:24 p.m.

Brown said the neighbor reported that no one was home at the time of the fire and he was going back inside to get the dog.

Shift Commander Capt. Robby Mcclaurin dispatched three firefighter units: E-1, E-4 and E-6.

E-6 was the first unit to arrive on the scene and reported a single-story wood-frame structure with heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof.

Brown said the E-1 crew connected the water source to the E-6 system, and the E-4 crew helped E-6 in putting out the fire along with E-1 after connecting the water to the E-6 system.

All three crews attacked the fire through the carpet door entrance, put the fire out in the kitchen area.

According to Brown, the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen and worked its way up into the ceiling, causing heavy fire and smoke damage to the inside of the home. Heavy water damage was made due to the firefighters’ efforts.

Brown said the fire was out in about an hour.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and according to Brown, no further information will be given at this time.

