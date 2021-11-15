Win Stuff
LFD responds to single-story house fire Sunday

According to Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown, the cause of the fire is currently unknown.
According to Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown, the cause of the fire is currently unknown.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters in Laurel responded to a house fire Sunday evening.

According to Laurel Fire Department Chief Leo Brown, the department received a call about a structure fire at 2020 Airport Drive around 6:24 p.m.

Brown said the neighbor reported that no one was home at the time of the fire and he was going back inside to get the dog.

According to Laurel Fire Department Chief Leo Brown, the department received a call about a...
According to Laurel Fire Department Chief Leo Brown, the department received a call about a structure fire at 2020 Airport Drive around 6:24 p.m.

Shift Commander Capt. Robby Mcclaurin dispatched three firefighter units: E-1, E-4 and E-6.

E-6 was the first unit to arrive on the scene and reported a single-story wood-frame structure with heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof.

E-6 was the first unit to arrive on the scene and reported a single-story wood-frame structure...
E-6 was the first unit to arrive on the scene and reported a single-story wood-frame structure with heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof.

Brown said the E-1 crew connected the water source to the E-6 system, and the E-4 crew helped E-6 in putting out the fire along with E-1 after connecting the water to the E-6 system.

All three crews attacked the fire through the carpet door entrance, put the fire out in the kitchen area.

According to Brown, the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen and worked its way up into the ceiling, causing heavy fire and smoke damage to the inside of the home. Heavy water damage was made due to the firefighters’ efforts.

All three crews attacked the fire through the carpet door entrance, put the fire out in the...
All three crews attacked the fire through the carpet door entrance, put the fire out in the kitchen area.

Brown said the fire was out in about an hour.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and according to Brown, no further information will be given at this time.

