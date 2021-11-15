Juvenile charged in Oct. 6 bomb threat against Hattiesburg High School

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a bomb threat made against Hattiesburg High School on Oct. 6.

A news release said Hattiesburg Public School District Police arrested the suspect Monday and charged them with disturbing a public school session and simple assault by threat against a school or public official, which is a felony.

The news release said the juvenile was arrested after multiple students submitted tips to the school district through the STOP IT bullying app. Through the tips, investigators were able to develop probable cause for the arrest.

“Any time a threat occurs, on social media or by any means, we will see that the individual or individuals are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the HPSD news release said.

Officials said the suspect will be booked into the Forrest County Juvenile Detention Center.

