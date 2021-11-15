Win Stuff
Homeless man accused of raping woman in Central Park

Paulie Velez (center), a 25-year-old homeless man, is accused of raping a 27-year-old woman in...
Paulie Velez (center), a 25-year-old homeless man, is accused of raping a 27-year-old woman in Central Park. He faces several charges, including rape, robbery and sex abuse.(Source: WABC via CNN)
By WABC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:48 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WABC) - After receiving a tip, police arrested a homeless man suspected of strangling and raping a woman in Central Park.

Paulie Velez, a 25-year-old homeless man, was taken into custody just before 1 a.m. Saturday. He faces several charges, including rape, robbery and sex abuse.

Police say a tip to the CrimeStoppers hotline led to his arrest.

Velez is accused of raping a 27-year-old woman Thursday morning in Central Park. He allegedly came up behind the victim near the pond on the southern end of the park, strangled her until she passed out and sexually assaulted her.

The woman awoke with cuts, abrasions and bruises to her arms and chin. She was taken to the hospital for treatment in stable condition.

Velez was caught on surveillance video entering a subway station near the south end of Central Park. He was later caught on video at a CBD store near Times Square allegedly trying to sell the victim’s cell phone. The store clerk refused to buy the phone because he suspected it was stolen.

Sexual assaults are uncommon in Central Park, but this is the sixth sexual assault reported so far this year, compared to two by this time last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

