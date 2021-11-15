Hattiesburg holiday pop-up art is ... well... uhmmm ... popping up

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art recently added two holiday pop-up art murals to alleyways in downtown Hattiesburg.

HAPA, a program of VisitHATTIESBURG, also has more artwork in the pipeline for later this month.

The temporary murals, located just off Main Street in downtown Hattiesburg, feature greeting-card style backgrounds.

The green “Joy, love, and peace” mural stands 10 feet-by-10 feet tall and can be found on the back of the Kress Building.

Additionally, a red 12 foot by 12 foot “Most wonderful time of the year” design can be spotted across the alley next to the Regions ATM.

“These festive murals were designed to spread holiday cheer to all who visit downtown this season,” said Marlo Dorsey, executive director of VisitHATTIESBURG. “With the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum, bustling downtown shops and eateries and upcoming holiday events in the area, these available walls were natural homes for the welcoming backdrops.

Two new murals have popped up in the alleyways of downtown Hattiesburg. (VisitHATTIESBURG)

“We are thankful to the owners of the Kress and Lennon buildings for partnering with HAPA.”

HAPA continues to expand public art offerings in Hattiesburg, highlighting the city as Mississippi’s creative hub.

The organization has added 12 permanent, large-scale murals to Hattiesburg’s public art collection over the last 20 months. The HBURG Public Art Trail now has 45 stops with the recent addition of “Spread Your Wings.”

Several additional art projects are underway around Hattiesburg, details of which will be announced soon.

For a map of public art in Hattiesburg, visit HAPA’s Facebook and Instagram pages or hattiesburgpublicart.com.

Mural visitors are encouraged to share their images on social using #MuralsofHBURG or #ArtHBURG for a chance to be featured on HAPA’s social media.

