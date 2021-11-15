Hallmark movie shot in Mississippi makes its debut
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) _ Psssst. C’mere.
Check this out.
Are you a fan of Hallmark Christmas movies?
Well, what about the one that was filmed here in the Magnolia State?
Hallmark filmed “Every Time A Bell Rings” in the historic city of Natchez.
The world premiere just started at 5 p.m.
The producer said movie watchers will see an authentic view of the historic city.
