Hallmark movie shot in Mississippi makes its debut

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) _ Psssst. C’mere.

Check this out.

Are you a fan of Hallmark Christmas movies?

Well, what about the one that was filmed here in the Magnolia State?

Hallmark filmed “Every Time A Bell Rings” in the historic city of Natchez.

The world premiere just started at 5 p.m.

The producer said movie watchers will see an authentic view of the historic city.

