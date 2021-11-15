Chase through Covington, Jones counties ends with 2 arrests

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two suspects are behind bars following a high-speed chase that spanned two counties and involved multiple law enforcement agencies Sunday.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said the driver, identified as 22-year-old David Keyes, is charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, no drivers license and no insurance.

Cristen Horne, 28, was the passenger in the vehicle and was charged with simple assault through a warrant from Jones County Justice Court.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said the chase started when a Kia Rio fled from deputies in Covington County. Keyes, of Collins, reportedly led deputies down U.S. Highway 84 and into Jones County.

Jones County deputies then joined the chase, which continued down Highway 84 and into Laurel city limits.

Laurel police joined the pursuit on 16th Avenue and then onto Interstate 59. The chase continued south on the interstate, where Ellisville police officers eventually joined in.

The sheriff’s office said the chase came to an end when Keyes stopped near the 78 mile marker, and he and Horne surrendered to police and deputies.

No injuries were reported as a result of the chase.

