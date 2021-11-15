Body found in Collins over the weekend; no foul play suspected

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Collins police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in the Ora community over the weekend.

Collins Police Chief Joey Ponder said someone called the department about finding a body around noon on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Ponder confirmed a body was found on the edge of a wooded area near the U.S. Highway 84 bypass. Ponder said it appears the body may have been there for two to three days.

According to the chief, foul play is not suspected at this time, but the death remains under investigation.

Ponder said the woman has been identified, but her identity is not yet being released pending notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.