2 Pine Belt HS players selected as Class 3A, Class 4A Mr. Football

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt high school football players were selected as Mississippi Mr. Football recipients for the 2021 season Monday.

The Mr. Football awards are made possible through a partnership with the New Orleans Saints, Mississippi High School Activities Association and the Mississippi Association of Coaches.

Six players – one from each MHSAA classification – are chosen by a statewide committee of high school coaches and media who cover high school sports.

This year, Jefferson Davis County High School senior running back Malcolm Hartzog was selected as Class 3A Mr. Football, and Columbia High School senior defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis was selected as Class 4A Mr. Football.

Hartzog put up an impressive stat sheet this season, as he played defensive back along with being JDC’s starting running back, scoring more than 40 touchdowns:

71 carries for 1,231 yards and 28 rushing touchdowns

Seven two-point conversion rushes

Seven receptions for 163 yards and three touchdowns

Five punt return touchdowns

Six kick return touchdowns

11 kick returns for 403 yards

23 tackles

Seven tackles for loss

Three interceptions

Seven pass breakups

One fumble return for a touchdown

On the defensive side of the ball, Oatis dominated for Columbia on the defensive line, recording over 50 tackles with 22 of them being tackles for loss, and a decent number of sacks:

55 tackles

22 tackles for loss

5 sacks

Presentation dates and locations for the Mr. Football awards will be announced at a later date, according to the MHSAA.

