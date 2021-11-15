Win Stuff
2 Pine Belt HS players selected as Class 3A, Class 4A Mr. Football

This year, Jefferson Davis County High School senior running back Malcolm Hartzog (left) was...
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt high school football players were selected as Mississippi Mr. Football recipients for the 2021 season Monday.

The Mr. Football awards are made possible through a partnership with the New Orleans Saints, Mississippi High School Activities Association and the Mississippi Association of Coaches.

Six players – one from each MHSAA classification – are chosen by a statewide committee of high school coaches and media who cover high school sports.

This year, Jefferson Davis County High School senior running back Malcolm Hartzog was selected as Class 3A Mr. Football, and Columbia High School senior defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis was selected as Class 4A Mr. Football.

Hartzog put up an impressive stat sheet this season, as he played defensive back along with being JDC’s starting running back, scoring more than 40 touchdowns:

  • 71 carries for 1,231 yards and 28 rushing touchdowns
  • Seven two-point conversion rushes
  • Seven receptions for 163 yards and three touchdowns
  • Five punt return touchdowns
  • Six kick return touchdowns
  • 11 kick returns for 403 yards
  • 23 tackles
  • Seven tackles for loss
  • Three interceptions
  • Seven pass breakups
  • One fumble return for a touchdown

On the defensive side of the ball, Oatis dominated for Columbia on the defensive line, recording over 50 tackles with 22 of them being tackles for loss, and a decent number of sacks:

  • 55 tackles
  • 22 tackles for loss
  • 5 sacks

Presentation dates and locations for the Mr. Football awards will be announced at a later date, according to the MHSAA.

Click here to see the full list of 2021 Mr. Football award recipients, along with past winners.

