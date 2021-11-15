10th Annual Pine Belt Holiday Expo set to take place this weekend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you are running behind on your Christmas list, then you’re in luck!

The 10th Annual Pine Belt Holiday Expo and Christmas Market will be taking place in downtown Hattiesburg Saturday

Nearly 70 different vendors will be present, mostly local businesses, selling crafts toys, gifts and more.

“They can write out their shopping list, everyone they need to shop for and get something for everyone from that list,” said event coordinator Jennifer Clark. “People can shop for themselves, people can shop for everyone on their shopping list and knock it all out in one day. Plus, you’re buying from local vendors and local business owners.”

The event will take place at the Hattiesburg Train Depot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

