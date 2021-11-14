USM holds competition Saturday evening to crown the next Miss USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ten of the University of Southern Mississippi’s most dynamic women competed for the title of Miss. University of Southern Mississippi, for a chance at scholarships and to be entered into the Miss. Mississippi competition next summer.

The Miss USM competition has been a tradition at Southern Miss for more than 70 years. The competition includes an interview, red carpet and talent portions in which the women were scored by a panel of five judges.

Multiple former competition winners and alumni were in attendance to see the next representative of Southern Miss.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.