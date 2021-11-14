Win Stuff
Search for 18-year-old who disappeared from Michigan college campus hindered by camera failure

By WXYZ staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) - The search for a missing 18-year-old man from Rochester Hills, Michigan, continues.

Brendan Santo was last seen on the campus of Michigan State university almost two weeks ago.

Finding 18-year-old Brendan Santo is a top priority for police and the FBI, but the missing surveillance video from Yakeley Hall, where Santo was last seen, could slow things down.

“That video would give us the evidence on who he was with to approach these people to see what happened,” said Ned Timmons, president of security company LSS Consulting and a former FBI agent.

In a letter to Spartan families, MSU President Samuel Stanley said, “I have learned our camera at the entrance of Yakeley Hall was not operational the night Brendan was last seen.”

“The video coverage of an incident is so vital to the investigation,” Timmons said. “In the FBI, I worked bank robberies for several years, and frequently we would go to a bank that had been robbed, go and pull the surveillance photos, and the cameras were malfunctioned and didn’t work or they were unhooked. It’s frustrating.”

Timmons said without this video, investigators have to rely heavily on statements to find the Grand Valley State University student who was visiting friends at MSU the weekend of the big game against Michigan.

“You’re just going to have to keep interviewing and interviewing and put together all the clues,” he said.

Many parents and people in the community are upset, asking why cameras at university aren’t on.

Timmons said it’s not unheard of for cameras to stop working. “In all security, things will happen,” he said.

Stanley said the university is fixing the problem by installing more than 300 new cameras throughout campus within the next week.

“They probably will be state of the art. They are going to realize that these cameras need to be maintained and checked and make sure they are working,” Timmons said.

Campus police said Santo was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, white Converse shoes and a cross necklace.

Santo’s parents said they aren’t ready to comment.

“The family should rest in knowing that they’ve got an incredible team working on the case,” Timmons said. “They are very competent and well trained and educated. They are going to get to the bottom of it.”

On Sunday, a search for Santo in East Lansing started at the MSU union building at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

