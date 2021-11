Raleigh Elementary School - Closed Monday, November 15, 2021 due to gas leak

RALEIGH, Miss. (WLBT) - Raleigh Elementary School (Raleigh, Mississippi) will be closed Monday, November 15, 2021 due to a gas leak. Raleigh Elementary School will resume classes on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Only Raleigh Elementary School will be closed.

All other schools in the Smith County School District will be open Monday, November 15th, 2021.

