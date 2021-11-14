Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Python hitches nearly 100-mile ride in sailboat’s shower

Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife...
Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife handler after its joyride.(Source: Marco Island Police Department via Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. (AP) - Police say a 7-foot python snuck onto a sailboat in the Florida Keys and hitched a ride, staying onboard until the boat completed its nearly 100-mile voyage.

The crew found the big snake in the boat’s shower after the vessel docked Friday in Marco Island in southwest Florida after the trip from Indian Key.

Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife handler after its joyride.

Police posted photos of a smiling uniformed officer with the python coiled around his arm.

Invasive pythons are believed to have descended from pets freed from captivity in recent decades. They are now ravaging native species of birds and mammals around South Florida.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the arrest, officers seized two handguns, almost more than 14 pounds of marijuana and...
Handguns and large amounts of marijuana, cash seized in Hub City drug bust
If anyone has information on Smith’s whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.
HPD asks for help in search for missing man
10 Days, 13 Arrests: Human trafficking operation saves 49 potential victims across Mississippi
Nurse Marta Fernandez speaks with other nurses at the COVID-19 ward at the hospital del Mar in...
Mississippi’s county OKs COVID bonus for essential workers
Cindy Stogner said the school bus caught on fire shortly after stopping at her daughter’s,...
Perry Co. school bus destroyed by fire, no students injured

Latest News

Congressman Steven Palazzo presents an award to World War Two veteran Norvin D. McClure during...
Palazzo pleased with appeals court ruling on Biden vaccine mandate
Inaugural Fall Fest kicks off in Beaumont.
Inaugural fall festival in the town of Beaumont considered a big success
Beaumont celebrates fall
Beaumont celebrates fall
Attorney General Lynn Fitch, seen here at a news conference earlier in the year, said this...
State AG impressed with state-wide raids