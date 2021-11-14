Win Stuff
Palazzo pleased with appeals court ruling on Biden vaccine mandate

By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Congressman Steve Palazzo said he supports an appeals court ruling, halting President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private businesses.

A three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the ruling Friday.

The mandate would have taken effect Jan. 4.

It would’ve required businesses with more than 100 employees to require vaccines or weekly testing for employees.

“This is just a good day,” Palazzo said. “At least someone has some common sense to see that the mandate was fatally flawed. It’s un-American and it’s unconstitutional.”

Palazzo was at Camp Shelby Saturday, to honor World War Two soldiers from the 65th Infantry Division who were attending a reunion.

