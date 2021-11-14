Nutcracker rehearsals kick into high gear for December shows

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast School of Performing Arts is getting ready for one of the biggest shows of the year. The Nutcracker will debut at Beau Rivage on December 4th and 5th.

The young actors and dancers are honing their skills as the deadline approaches. From choreographed jumps, rolls and even sword play, the final act is coming together.

For the children’s instructor, coming to America from Russia to teach has been the experience of a lifetime.

“I have been in 37 countries around the world and it’s my first time here in the US,” ballet instructor Lana Popova said. “I love to work here and I can share with children here. Now I put on ballet and it’s a great opportunity for me.”

If you’d like to see The Nutcracker this holiday season, you can purchase tickets online at Ticketmaster or at the Beau Rivage ticket office.

