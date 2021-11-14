Win Stuff
Laurel church serves early Thanksgiving meals

By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 12:27 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel church celebrated Thanksgiving a couple of weeks early Saturday.

Some members of Sweet Hope Baptist Church, including the Earl Reed family, served chicken, dressing, beans, corn and other items in a drive-thru Thanksgiving meal giveaway at the church’s parking lot.

Church members prepared and served more than 250 lunches.

Several volunteers delivered meals to those who couldn’t make the trip to the church.

“This is something that was placed on my heart back in 2020, but due to the pandemic, we couldn’t do it, so fast forward to 2021 and here we are, we’re giving away Thanksgiving meals here,” said Earl Reed, a church trustee who is also assistant chief for the Laurel Police Department.

Reed says many of the meals were prepared to help homeless and elderly members of the community.

