Inaugural fall festival in the town of Beaumont considered a big success

By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - The leaves are changing colors and the temperatures are dropping throughout the Pine Belt.

To celebrate, the town of Beaumont in Perry County hosted their inaugural Fall Festival, the first festival put on by the town in its history.

“It is only going to get bigger from here,” said community coordinator Bree Hartfield. " This is not the only thing we are going to do. There are more festivals to come.”

The festival ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at the old school complex along Bolton Avenue.

The festival included live music, food vendors and a tent where visitors could get their COVID vaccine or booster shots. Hundreds of people made their way to come celebrate the season with town residents and officials.

“This is Beaumont,Mississippi. and we are going to be like every one else,” said Beaumont resident Veronica Hartfield. “We are going to be put back on the map again.”

